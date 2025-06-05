Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has received one of Nigeria’s highest honors—the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR)—from President Bola Tinubu. The ceremony, held in Lagos, was attended by prominent figures, including Africa’s richest man and Gates’s friend, Aliko Dangote. Gates is in Nigeria to explore partnerships around primary healthcare reform, innovation, and AI-driven health solutions. His trip also includes participation in the Goalkeepers Nigeria event and engagements with local scientists. The visit highlights the Gates Foundation’s expanding presence in Africa and comes after Gates pledged to donate virtually all of his fortune over the next two decades to tackle global health and development challenges.

CHANNELS