A legislative proposal in Maine that would impose new fees on community solar projects is having a chilling effect on solar developers, some of whom say they may stop working in the state, or even already have.

“The problem is that they’re looking to change the rules of the market after the fact,” said Brendan Bell, chief operating officer of Aligned Climate Capital, which owns several community solar projects in the state. ​“We’ve already stopped investing in Maine because of this. Simply the risk of this happening has made us stop.”

The legislation, which was approved in late May by the Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee, aims to reform Maine’s net energy billing program — often called net metering in other states — which pays the owners of solar panels for the excess energy they share with the grid.

Nationally, net metering programs have been contentious, with states like California, New Hampshire, and North Carolina making big changes to mixed — and sometimes litigious — receptions. Maine’s system has been under scrutiny for years, as many critics say it has created excessive profits for developers while unfairly shifting costs to consumers who don’t even use solar power.

While many renewable energy advocates and developers agree that the program needs some reform, they say the current bill goes too far. The legislation outlines a new system for compensating commercial and industrial customers who own solar panels. Currently, the compensation rate is based on standard utility electricity rates, meaning solar owners make more revenue when power prices rise. The bill would require a new mechanism of gradual, annual rate increases to avoid excessive windfalls for solar owners when energy costs go up.

Of particular concern, however, are other provisions that apply to community solar developments, larger-scale installations that sell power to multiple subscribers.

In 2019, reforms to Maine’s net energy billing program paved the way for community solar to take off in the state. As of 2021, 79 megawatts of community solar capacity had been installed; as of May, that number is up to 1,008 MW.

“Community solar is incredibly important to Maine,” said Kate Daniel, Northeast regional director for the Coalition for Community Solar Access, a national trade group. ​“It’s been the driver of the new clean energy that’s gone onto the grid in recent years.”

The bipartisan legislation now under consideration would impose a monthly fee, paid by community solar owners to utilities. The money would be intended to cover the cost of delivering the solar power to consumers. Those ​“distribution costs” would otherwise be borne by utility customers.

Projects between 1 MW and 3 MW in size would pay $2.80 per kilowatt of capacity — so $5,600 a month for a 2-MW project, for example. Larger arrays between 3 MW and 5 MW would pay $6 per kilowatt — so, $24,000 per month for a 4-MW installation. These rates would be increased as needed to keep up with the cost of maintaining and expanding the grid. The goal, proponents say, is to continue supporting solar in a way that does not add to residents’ financial hardships.