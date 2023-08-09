The liberal comedian Bill Maher went against the left this week by blasting the woke movie Barbie for pushing what he described as a “preachy, man-hating zombie lie.”

Maher Eviscerates Barbie

Maher, 67, took to social media to slam Barbie, which was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“Barbie is this kind of #ZombieLie,” Maher wrote. “Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there’s a Mattel board in real life, and it’s 7 men [6 in actuality] and 5 women.”

“OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE – which takes place in 2023 – is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word ‘patriarchy,’” he continued. “Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain – but this movie is so 2000-LATE.”

Maher went on to blast Barbie for the way it portrays stereotypical male and female behavior.

“At one point the Barbies have to win over the Kens, and they are told to do it by pretending to act helpless and not know how to do stuff,” he recalled. “Helen Gurley Brown called, she wants her premise back. Yes, that WAS a thing. I saw ‘Barbie’ with a woman in her 30s who said, ‘I don’t know a single woman of any age who would act like that today.’”

Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater. Here’s why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment. The 2023 Barbie… pic.twitter.com/AsparSgvS4 — Ginger Gaetz (@LuckeyGinger) July 18, 2023

Related: Matt Gaetz’s Wife Torches Woke ‘Barbie’ Movie – Calls For Boycott Over Film’s ‘Lack Of Faith And Family’

Barbie ‘IS A #ZombieLie’

Maher concluded with a message to the woke liberals who are pushing this film.

“I know, I know, ‘How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!’” he wrote. “That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women.”

“Truth is, I’m not the one who’s out of step – I’m living in the year we’re living in,” Maher concluded. “Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it – but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don’t go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill – just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let’s live in the year we’re living in! Hi Ken!!!”

OK, “Barbie”: I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 7, 2023

Related: ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Stays Strong At Box Office As Woke ‘Barbie’ Movie Dominates

Liberals Turn On Maher

Unsurprisingly, liberals were quick to fire back at Maher by defending their precious feminist Barbie movie while also trying to silence him.

“Yes, Bill, the patriarchy is real, and we are a long way from gender equality in this country,” Marlow Stern wrote in an op-ed for Rolling Stone.

“Maher couldn’t be a worse messenger when it comes to misogyny. He’s a sexagenarian who, when he isn’t dropping the N-word, has gleefully called women ‘bimbos’ on his show,” she later added. “And, as one of Maher’s exes, Karine Steffans, who is Black, once said of him, ‘Bill wants someone he can put down in an argument, tell you how ghetto you are, how big your butt is and that you’re an idiot. That’s why you never see him with a white girl or an intellectual.’ No wonder he found the Barbie movie so triggering.”

Other leftists got in on the action as well:

Yet another powerful man feels threatened by a movie about a doll. Maybe greta gerwig was on to something? https://t.co/mGr5F5TA3b — Molly Jong-fast (@MollyJongFast) August 8, 2023

I sure am glad to be a Black heterosexual Christian man whose manhood isn’t threatened by a damn #Barbie MOVIE. https://t.co/bVBTQEyj0Q — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 8, 2023

The best part of this rant about how Barbie is pushing lies about patriarchy is Maher just casually tossing out that his date for the movie is at least 30 years younger than him. https://t.co/Xa7MX3Dvzc — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 8, 2023

Barbie is triggering all the right people and I love her for it https://t.co/LZroOgJj9S — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 8, 2023

Yep, this is the review the whole world was waiting for – a 67 year old childless misogynist’s take on a movie about a toy doll.

I’m sure it will now make zero more dollars. pic.twitter.com/JoOfHzrmab — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 8, 2023

Liberals can try to silence Maher all they want, but there’s many people out there who will certainly agree with his assessment of this woke movie. We don’t agree with Maher on much, but we applaud him for having the guts to speak out against this woke film!