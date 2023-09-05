The liberal media personality Bill Maher is speaking out to slam the woke left’s racial obsession, going so far as to compare it to the Ku Klux Klan.

💥 BILL MAHER ON WOKE DEMOCRATS “They believe race is first and foremost the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan.” Maher is right about the woke but he’s forgetting some facts about the… pic.twitter.com/vl5OKmDZ4F — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 2, 2023

Maher Slams Woke Left

While talking to Joe Rogan on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Maher admitted that the woke left has strayed incredibly far from the brand of liberalism that he has long subscribed to.

“You’re like liberals back when they were more reasonable before they became leftists. And now every liberal kind of has to be a leftist,” Rogan said. “If you want to be on the team, you’ve got to subscribe to the most fringe ideas that the team is promoting.”

Maher replied by explaining that being “liberal” is very different from being “woke.”

“You can be woke, with all the nonsense that that now implies, but don’t say that somehow it’s an extension of liberalism. Because it’s most often actually an undoing of liberalism,” Maher said. “You can have your points of view and your positions on these things but don’t try and piggyback on what I always believe. I have always believed, as liberals do for example, in a colorblind society.”

“That the goal is to not see race at all, anywhere for any reason,” he continued. “That’s what liberals always believed all the way through Obama, going back [to] Kennedy, everybody, Martin Luther King. That’s not what the woke believe.”

From Vigilante Fox… Joe Rogan and Bill Maher on liberals and woke. 👊🏻💯😉 pic.twitter.com/xMPZNcaWbE — 🇺🇲Ultra MAGA Trump Gal🇺🇲 (@RedactedKelly45) September 3, 2023

Maher’s KKK Comparison

Not stopping there, Maher went so far as to compare the woke left’s racial obsession to the white supremacist organization Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

“They believe race is first and foremost the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan,” Maher said. “Again, you can have that position, but don’t say that’s a liberal position. You’re doing something very different.”

“That used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan” Joe Rogan and Bill Maher discuss how the Woke have hijacked the term liberal and their obsession with seeing race everywhere. pic.twitter.com/mogc5PuUqh — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 2, 2023

Maher’s Previous Attacks On Woke Left

Despite being a Democrat, Maher hasn’t been afraid to slam the woke left as of late.

“I attract mostly a liberal crowd, but liberal is different than woke,” Maher told AL.com last year. “To me, woke, if we want to use that broad term, is something that is not an extension of liberalism.”

“It’s very often the opposite of what an old-school liberal like me believes. I’ve never been someone who was part of any specific party, per se,” he continued. “I usually vote Democratic, but it depends on the person.”

Bill Maher makes Whoopi a fool over the woke folk! pic.twitter.com/hmrVyL3lob — ReevesRants (@ReevesRantsIRL) August 29, 2023

Maher also spoke out against woke culture back in March.

“There’s an order that comes from a small group of people, we don’t know who they are, we can’t ask. It comes from on high,” he said, according to The Wrap. “And they’re saying, ‘You need to say Latinx now,’ and you need to say, you know, ‘person experiencing homelessness.’ And I feel like this is why woke becomes a joke because you’d rather rename it than solve it.”

While we don’t agree with Maher on much, we’re glad to see that even he has had enough of the woke left. We can only hope that more liberal personalities start speaking out against woke culture in the way that he is, because it’s gone way too far!