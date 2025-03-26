New York state senator Pete Harckham and assemblymember Brian Cunningham have introduced legislation ( (S5781/A6270) that, if passed, promises to speed up permitting for residential solar and batteries in the Empire State.

In the last decade, the cost of solar panels has declined more than 90% nationwide. Thanks in part to falling costs for solar panels, rooftop solar is on the rise across New York.

But despite the progress to date, the residential permitting process is holding families back from going solar, slowing installations, frustrating municipal officials, and leading to cancelled projects. As of 2024, New York had the second slowest permitting timelines in the country, according to Ohm Analytics. According to data compiled by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, approximately 22 percent of residential solar projects that apply for permits are canceled, with contractors citing issues with the permitting process as the main reason. For projects that do proceed, permitting challenges can add anywhere from $4,100 to $5,200 to the installation cost of a rooftop solar system in New York, according to recent analysis by the Brown University Climate Lab.

“By requiring local jurisdictions to offer instant permitting for home solar and battery installs, the legislature can help alleviate prohibitive costs and delays that hold many New Yorkers back from installing clean energy equipment,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America.

Environment New York submitted a memo in support of the legislation and joined other environmental organizations and solar businesses in sending a letter to lawmakers urging passage of the bill.