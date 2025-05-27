We’ve known for a long time that single-use plastic bags are wasteful. They create plastic pollution in our communities, threaten our health and the environment and can harm wildlife. Nothing we use for a few minutes should threaten our health and pollute our environment for hundreds of years—especially when it’s “stuff” we don’t need.

In 2019, the Oregon legislature passed a ban on single-use plastic grocery bags, which went into effect on January 1, 2020. The ban applies to all retail, grocery and convenience stores and restaurants, and requires a five cent fee for single-use paper bags and all reusable bags handed out at check out.

Unfortunately, some so-called “reusable” bags have shown up in the form of thicker plastic film bags at checkout. And while they are marketed as a bag that can be reused over 100 times, the reality is that few people actually reuse them and instead treat them as single-use. The result? They end up as trash and can harm our environment just like the thinner ones did.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Senate passed Senate Bill 551, which would eliminate all plastic film bags at checkout at restaurants, grocery stores and other retail establishments in Oregon, with a final bipartisan concurrence vote of 22-8.

The bill originally included provisions that would have required single-use plastic toiletries at lodging establishments to be available only upon request, as well as adding plastic utensils and condiments to Oregon’s existing straws upon request laws, but both provisions were removed in the Oregon House.

“Nothing we use for just a few minutes should pollute the environment for hundreds of years,” said Celeste Meiffren-Swango, state director of Environment Oregon. “While we’re disappointed that the Oregon legislature missed the opportunity to address even more sources of plastic pollution, we’re happy that it voted with broad, bipartisan support to eliminate those wasteful thick plastic bags at checkout. This bill will help reduce plastic waste, cut down on litter and build a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to seeing it signed into law.”

The bill now heads to Gov. Tina Kotek for signature.