





“Karma Quesadilla,” anyone?

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at a snowy Highmark Stadium, the Bills have found a creative way to recognize Taylor Swift, the pop star and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

It’s not yet known whether Swift will attend the AFC postseason clash, but Buffalo is planning to make her presence felt either way. Delaware North, the food service partner of Highmark Stadium, has decided to offer Swift-themed food items at Sunday’s game.

Bills and Chiefs fans will have the option to chow down on a “Karma Quesadilla” or “Bad Blood Waffle Fries” during the game, in a play off two of Swift’s top hits, according to WKBW-TV in Buffalo.

“We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu—adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans,” said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium.

A “Karma Quesadilla” includes chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with a pork belly chaser. Meanwhile, “Bad Blood Waffle Fries” consist of spiced waffle fries with half Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half Kansas City cattleman’s barbecue pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles.

The Bills, winners of six consecutive games, currently are favored by 2 1/2 points. Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the television broadcast will be on CBS.



