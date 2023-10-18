But it will have no doubt been worth the wait for the Gilmour family – as Ardrossan ace Billy Gilmour scored his first goal for the senior men’s national team tonight, Tuesday October 17.

Despite playing the team ranked second in the world – 29 places above the Scots – Gilmour’s strike in the 11th minute gave Steve Clarke’s side a shock lead in the friendly in France.

The Brighton midfielder found himself with space inside the box as his own failed cross was cleared back into has path by Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

The local lad then kept his composure to curl a first-time right footed shot into the bottom corner beyond Mike Maignan in the French goal.

A stunning first-time finish from @billygilmourrr for his first Scotland goal 💪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Sadly for Scotland, their celebrations were then short lived as a double from Inter Milan’s Benjamin Pavard gave Didier Deschamps’ side a 2-1 lead less than fifteen minutes later.

PSG hotshot Kylian Mbappe then converted a penalty less than five minutes from half time when Liam Cooper conceded a spot kick following a VAR review to make the score 3-1 to the hosts.

The score remained the same until half time, with the second half still to be played at the time of writing.

However, no matter the outcome we are sure that Gilmour will always remember his 22nd appearance for the national team.