Billy Joel canceled his upcoming concerts following a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus.

The announcement was made Friday in a statement shared across his social media accounts.

The statement said the condition has been “exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” the statement read.

The “Piano Man” singer, 76, is currently receiving treatment.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement said. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, is caused when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside a person’s skull and presses on the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It mostly occurs in people over the age of 65.

The Cleveland Clinic says the condition is often treatable and sometimes reversible. Symptoms can include difficulty walking, incontinence and dementia.

Joel said in a statement that he was “sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

