They may have long since split, but the “Uptown Girl” reached out to everyone’s favorite “Piano Man” to let him know he was in her thoughts.

Christie Brinkley, singer Billy Joel’s ex-wife with whom he shares a daughter, spoke out about his recent diagnosis of a brain disorder in a heartfelt Instagram post Saturday.

The 71-year-old career model posted videos of Joel and their daughter, Alexa, at a recent concert, with her singing in the audience to some of her dad’s iconic hits.

“I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert,” Brinkley wrote in the caption. “It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you’ve lead.”

Joel, 76, announced Friday that his upcoming concerts would be canceled due to the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH. The disorder can cause trouble walking and thinking clearly, but is sometimes reversible and can be treated.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” Joel’s statement said. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

NPH occurs when there is a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid inside the skull and it presses on the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Older adults are most commonly diagnosed, usually around age 70.

Brinkley and Joel had a 9-year marriage that ended in 1994, which Brinkley detailed in her 2015 memoir “Uptown Girl.”

“You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison,” Brinkley said in her Instagram post. “I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you’re OUR piano man.”