Billy Unger’s kid was kept a secret while playing Chase Devenport on Lab Rats at age 17 and fans can’t believe their childhood crush seemingly lived an entirely separate life off-camera.

American actor Billy Unger, otherwise known as William Brent, reportedly had a child whilst working on Disney Channel and TikTok users express their shock since the news often circulates social media.

Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney XD via Getty Images

Billy Unger had a kid around age 17

Chase Davenport is one of the three main protagonists of the Disney XD Lab Rats franchise, he is the smartest of the four superhumans and the self-proclaimed mission leader of his siblings according to Lab Rats Wifi Fandom.

The character is portrayed by William Brent, “Billy” Unger, who used to be called Billy Unger but he changed it in 2016 to his now current name.

However, what fans were unaware of at the time is that the actor had a secret life off camera whereby he was a father to his child.

Billy is a father and husband to his partner named Angela Moreno as per reports by Tuko. His first child was reportedly born in 2012, when the actor was around 17 years old, named Devin Unger.

Upon finding out the news, a TikTok user named Zeinabou suggested that “Disney Channel did such a good job at hiding” the information surrounding the baby since fans were unaware of Billy’s personal life involving a seemingly secret child.

Chase Devenport childhood crush fans are shocked

Many fans admit that Chase Davenport was their childhood crush during their Disney Channel days, and most were completely shocked when they found out about his actor Billy Unger having a child at a young age.

Some viewers used videos of the star when he appeared onscreen as a teenager to emphasize how surprised they were to find out about his baby.

It is reported that Unger had the child during the first series of Lab Rats, meaning that Billy Unger was around the age of 17.

The Disney Channel Lab Rats star now has a second child

Six years after the birth of his first son, the popular actor then had another child named River Unger.

His partner Angela Moreno is a model and notable social media personality based in Los Angeles, California who was born in 1996 according to Tuko.

Billy Unger has reportedly been in a relationship with Angela Moreno since 2009 and exchanged vows in Paris in 2015.