Global crypto exchange Binance’s open-access blockchain and crypto education platform Binance Academy has reported a 62% increase in the number of users. According to platform data, from September 2022 to August 2023 there was a marked increase in individuals seeking crypto education. This brings the total number of individuals to use the platform to further their knowledge of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies since it was founded in 2018 to 39 million.

Top trending topics in crypto education so far this year include the Metaverse, Bitcoin, Crypto Wallets and Candlesticks. Beginner-level articles on topics such as how to trade cryptocurrencies, what blockchain technology is and how to use crypto wallets have been the platform’s most popular content. Binance Academy notes that the increase in people seeking out crypto education is reflective of the global rise in crypto adoption.

The decline in interest in NFTs is also mirrored in platform traffic to NFT topics this year. Meanwhile, the increase in crypto candlesticks points to a constant interest in trading and investment. In addition, there has been an increased interest in the Metaverse which according to the platform, is evidence of the “growing allure of metaverse-centric games such as Roblox, as well as prominent brands like Nike, Chipotle, Gucci, and Walmart that are collaborating with gaming platforms to craft their unique immersive experiences.”

Interest in crypto education on the platform this year has been led by emerging economies such as India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Ukraine, and Indonesia.

“Faced with high inflation and limited access to traditional finance, people are seeking alternatives to protect their wealth,” said Yi He, co-founder of Binance. “Crypto is the solution. As individuals become eager for crypto knowledge to make informed financial decisions, the education provided by Binance Academy becomes crucial to their own financial freedom.”

The platform’s usage is not limited to individual users but also extends to educational organizations. Binance Academy’s educational programs include the Learn and Earn program, the University Outreach Program, and the Student Ambassador Program. Due to the ongoing demand for crypto and blockchain professionals, the platform also has partnerships with top online learning platforms, professional associations, and industry alliances. Collaborations with universities – setting up workshops and educational events, as well as developing courses and curricula – increased from 73 in 2022 to 180 in 2023. Such partnerships have more than doubled this year, drawing over 15,000 students.

“In our rapidly developing world of digital finance, crypto education is the cornerstone of this transformation. Crypto education is needed across all levels of society to achieve adoption and increase financial equity and freedom. I believe we will see more educational institutions integrate blockchain courses into their curricula, which will unlock the larger potential of this technology and boost industry growth,” said Yi.

The platform features content such as courses on blockchain, cryptocurrencies Web3 and more than 1,000 educational articles and glossary entries. It is available in upwards of 30 languages and can be accessed by users across the globe.

