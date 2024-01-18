Binance Labs have invested in 250 projects across 25 countries and have seen a 14x return on their investments so far.

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of the popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance, had a successful year in 2023 by making 25 new investments. This achievement solidifies their position as one of the most active investors in the Web3 and blockchain startup space.

Since its establishment in 2018, Binance Labs has experienced significant growth. They have invested in 250 projects across 25 countries and have seen a 14x return on their investments so far. The venture capital has played a role in the creation of around 50 new startups, including industry leaders like Dune, Injective Protocol, Polygon, and SafePal.

Despite the challenges faced by the crypto market in 2023, Binance Labs continued to invest in transformative Web3 solutions. This active investment activity led to recognition from Messari as the most active crypto venture capital investor in both Q2 and Q3 of 2023. They focused their investments on two key sectors: decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 gaming, and supported projects related to zero-knowledge proofs, gaming platforms, and advanced DeFi protocols.

Some of the notable investments made by Binance Labs in 2023 were made to companies like Neutron, Radiant Capital Partners, Curve DAO, Helio Money, Xterio, Sleepless AI, Delphinus Labs, and Arkham Token.

Binance Labs Also Provided Guidance for Early-Stage Founders

Binance Labs not only provided direct investments to startups in 2023 but also conducted various programs to support and guide early-stage founders. These programs aimed to nurture the long-term growth of Web3 startups and specifically assist projects building on the BNB Chain ecosystem originated from Binance. In total, over 2,000 startups from around the world applied to join these incubation programs.

In addition, during Season 7 of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program, Binance Labs introduced two tracks and formed a partnership with CMC Labs, the investment arm of CoinMarketCap. This collaboration aimed to incubate 100 innovative ideas and transform them into viable companies that deploy solutions on the BNB Chain. This partnership demonstrates Binance Labs’ commitment to not only providing funding but also actively nurturing the next generation of blockchain innovators.

Overall, 2023 was an impressive year for Binance Labs. They solidified their position as one of the most active investors in the Web3 space, and their leadership in identifying and supporting the builders of the future decentralized internet. The activities show their impressive ability to find and invest in promising and innovative startups, even when the market is not doing well. This shows that they have a keen eye for identifying opportunities that can make a big impact.

Their wide range of investments also indicates that they are keeping up with the latest trends and developments in important areas, such as infrastructure and applications that can reach a large audience. By providing financial support to ideas and teams that have the potential to shape the future of Web3 in a few years, Binance Labs is actively driving the growth of the ecosystem instead of simply reacting to it.

