In a groundbreaking move, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is set to transform the crypto trading landscape with the introduction of copy trading for its highly liquid futures products in selected markets.

As contained in a press release shared with Coinspeaker, this innovative feature will allow millions of users to simultaneously become both lead and copy traders, creating a dynamic community of traders seeking to enhance their crypto trading skills and experiences.

How Binance’s Copy Trading Works

Copy trading is a trading strategy that allows less experienced traders to mimic the strategies of more experienced and successful traders. It’s like having a seasoned trader guiding your investments without needing to actively manage your portfolio. Binance’s implementation of copy trading takes this concept to the next level.

Binance highlighted in the press release that its copy trading system empowers both experienced and new traders alike. Seasoned traders can become lead traders, sharing their wealth of knowledge and strategies with the community while earning a 10% profit share and a 10% trading commission rebate from copy traders who replicate their trades.

This not only provides a platform for experienced traders to monetize their expertise but also encourages them to engage with other users, creating a sense of unity within the trading community.

For those looking to follow and replicate the trading portfolios and strategies of lead traders, Binance’s copy trading can prove to be a game-changer. Users can follow up to 10 lead traders at a time, gaining access to valuable information such as the lead traders’ 7-30-90 day ROI, PNL record, maximum drawdown, and AUM (Assets Under Management).

This transparency allows users to make informed decisions about which lead traders to follow and which strategies to replicate, effectively lowering the barriers to entry for less experienced traders.

Binance’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rachel Conlan commented on the update, saying:

“Binance’s mission is to improve financial access and our products aim to help our users achieve greater control of their own finances. We believe copy trading lowers the barriers to entry into crypto and can help improve social engagement within the community.”

User-Friendly Activation and Management

Binance’s user-centric approach is evident in its user-friendly activation of copy trading, requiring just one click. Upon activation, users receive a dedicated copy trading account, simplifying asset allocation tracking and management. This dedicated account system also allows users to easily compare lead traders’ portfolios and AUM, further aiding informed decision-making.

Furthermore, to ensure user protection, Binance has implemented a range of risk management features for copy traders, including risk controls, slippage limits, choice of allocation, and leverage risk indicators.

Copy traders have the freedom to choose their own risk settings, including Take Profit/Stop Loss levels, leverage levels, and margin modes. This customization empowers users to manage their risk according to their individual preferences and risk tolerance.

To protect copy traders, Binance has set slippage limits at 0.3% for BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT and 0.5% for other futures contracts. Orders will not be executed if these limits are exceeded, minimizing potential losses.

