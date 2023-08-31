Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubator arm crypto exchange Binance, announced ColLabs today.

The invite-only channel will bring together a Web3 investment and financing community for founders and investors.

Binance is stepping up its role as a leading player in the growth of Web3 by unveiling a new investment program aimed at builders, founders and investors in the sector.

A hub for Web3 venture community

On Thursday, Binance’s venture capital and incubator arm announced the launch of ColLabs, a Web3 investment and financing community that will be invite-only. Apart from bringing founders, builders and investors together and fostering connections, ColLabs is aimed at becoming the knowledge exchange hub for the Web3 venture capital community.

“The community is designed to facilitate the sharing of insights and investment opportunities sourced from the Binance Labs team and our portfolio companies,” the team at Binance’s VC arm noted.

With ColLabs members will be able to unlock exclusive content, select curricula from Binance Labs’ incubation programs and access deal-sourcing opportunities. The program will be the members’ gateway to VCs and institutional investors, the platform noted.

The community will also include a blog, a newsletter, and a Telegram channel – also invite-only.