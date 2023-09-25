Binance announced on Monday, September 25, that it had reopened customer registrations in Belgium.

The exchanges products and services are also accessible in the country to customers who accept new Terms of Use.

Binance had halted operations in the country in August, directing customers to a Polish entity.

The announcement comes nearly a month since the exchange notified its customers that access to Belgian customers would be available via Binance Poland. That move followed an order from the Belgium market regulator warning Binance not to offer its services in the country.

Great news for our Belgian community 🇧🇪 We’ve now reopened registrations and access to #Binance products and services in Belgium. https://t.co/IActiqYMjm — Binance (@binance) September 25, 2023

As CoinJournal reported in late August, Binance had said the decision to provide its services via the Polish entity would help it work on its regulatory compliance process in Belgium.

Apart from account registration, virtual currency products and services on the Belgium platform are now available to local customers. However, this willl be possible for Belgians who will have accepted the new Terms of Use.

Binance has over the past few months had to exit a few markets, including Canada, over regulatory issues and is battling a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In August, the company ended support for its crypto cards in Latin America and the Middle East after its partner Mastercard reportedly ended their collaboration.