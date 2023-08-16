opBNB mainnet has gone live for infrastructure providers a few days after Binance announced its deployment.

The testnet for the layer-2 scaling solution built on the OP Stack took one and half months.

BNB Chain has announced that its layer 2 scaling platform opBNB mainnet is now live for infrastructure providers, putting the EVM-compatible solution on the path to the much anticipated public launch.

opBNB is built using the OP Stack and leverages Optimistic Rollups to allow for low gas fees, network stability and security. Its importance to the optimal performance of the BNB Chain ecosystem could be felt across gaming, decentralised exchanges (DEXs) and digital collectibles.

opBNB mainnet launch

opBNB’s mainnet launch for infrastructure providers means the next step is a public launch, powering fresh adoption from developers and projects.

Today, opBNB mainnet opens up to Infrastructure providers 🙌 Read our Path to Mainnet blog to find out more as we get one step closer to the public opBNB mainnet launch. Below, we’ve included several links for getting started!https://t.co/K2XHAU4NrH — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) August 16, 2023

Binance released the opBNB testnet on June 19 and recently unveiled a promotion dubbed “Odyssey” as it revealed the imminent launch of the protocol’s mainnet. That announcement came on August 10, with mainnet deployment scheduled for this month as BNB Chain prepared for a significant milestone that could revamp its position in the decentralised finance ecosystem.

On-chain transactions by the BNBChain community during the testnet surpassed 7 million, with a daily transaction range of 100-150K. A total of 435,972 unique wallet addresses connected to the network, Binance noted in a recent post highlighting opBNB’s testnet performance.

The network also saw more than 6k daily active users and 40 dApps deployed on the testnet during the one-and-half months of testing.

BNB price outlook

BNB, the native cryptocurrency powering the BNB Chain ecosystem, was trading around $233 at the time of writing – down 2% in the past 24 hours and nearly 5% in the past week. Meanwhile, total value locked assets on the chain stood at $3.07 billion.