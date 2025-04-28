This article contains sponsored content.

In response to increased industry demand, and in line with best practice standards on Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR), FM BioEnergy has extended its Biogas Leak Detection Service with new, state-of-the-art equipment, and a dedicated team led by experienced biogas professional Nick Cowie.

FM BioEnergy is already a respected name in the field of LDAR and has conducted more than 1,000 gas leakage surveys over the last ten years. With more than 15 years’ experience as a biogas plant operator, Nick has an innate understanding of AD plant layout and operation and is a Certified Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera operator. FM BioEnergy has also upgraded to a new EyeCGas® 2.0 camera, the most sensitive OGI camera on the market. With built-in emission quantification, it uses thermal imaging technology for the detection of gas leaks and fugitive emissions.

A typical LDAR survey from FM BioEnergy takes around half a day and results in a detailed report which quantifies any fugitive biomethane emissions, as well as detailing their locations. The survey covers everything from digesters, storage tanks and CHP units, and includes known high-risk areas such as valves, pipework, joints, covers and seals.

Nick explains: “AD plants are complex and having the necessary background knowledge and understanding of them is imperative. Our upgraded Biogas Leak Detection Survey adds to our holistic approach to biogas plant optimisation, from feedstock to biological support, and is a natural evolution for us.”

Since joining the company in March, Nick has been kept busy surveying biogas plants across the UK. FM BioEnergy is also working with ADBA to make it easier for plant operators to access reliable LDAR surveys via the ACDS scheme.

For more information about FM BioEnergy’s extended Biogas Leak Detection Service, visit Stand E20 at The World Biogas Expo 2025 (NEC Birmingham, 9-10 July 2025).

