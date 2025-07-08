Bioplastic habitats could sustain algae growth for space colonization



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 07, 2025













In a step toward sustainable extraterrestrial living, researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have demonstrated that green algae can thrive in bioplastic shelters under Mars-like conditions. The findings point to a future in which space habitats can grow-and even regenerate-using biological materials.





The team, led by Robin Wordsworth, Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering, grew Dunaliella tertiolecta algae inside 3D-printed chambers made of polylactic acid, a UV-resistant bioplastic. These growth chambers transmitted enough light for photosynthesis while protecting the algae from harsh radiation, all under simulated Martian conditions including atmospheric pressure of 600 Pascals-more than 100 times lower than on Earth-and a CO2-rich environment.





“If you have a habitat that is composed of bioplastic, and it grows algae within it, that algae could produce more bioplastic,” said Wordsworth. “So you start to have a closed-loop system that can sustain itself and even grow through time.”





Because liquid water is unstable at such low pressures, the bioplastic enclosure created a pressure gradient that allowed water to be retained. The experiment mimics organic growth strategies found in Earth’s ecosystems and provides an alternative to traditional industrial construction, which relies on resource-heavy materials that are difficult to transport and recycle in space.





This research builds on prior SEAS work using silica aerogels to replicate greenhouse warming on Mars. A combination of algae-filled bioplastic habitats and insulating aerogels could jointly resolve the pressure and temperature challenges of space-based agriculture and habitation.





Looking ahead, the team aims to test the system in vacuum conditions suitable for the Moon or deep space, and ultimately develop a fully functional closed-loop system for off-world habitat production.





“The concept of biomaterial habitats is fundamentally interesting and can support humans living in space,” Wordsworth said. “As this type of technology develops, it’s going to have spinoff benefits for sustainability technology here on Earth as well.”





Research Report:Biomaterials for organically generated habitats beyond Earth







