A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced legislation to safeguard the U.S. from American investments in Chinese militarized industries, including artificial intelligence.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced legislation to safeguard the U.S. from American investments in Chinese militarized industries, including artificial intelligence.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co