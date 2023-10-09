Birdman may be the Number One Stunna, but he’s also becoming the number one Drake defender.

The Cash Money co-founder has been involved in Drizzy’s career since the latter signed to Birdman protege Lil Wayne‘s label Young Money back in 2009. (The complicated deal was actually a joint venture between Young Money and Cash Money, distributed by Universal).

With the release of Drake’s new album For All The Dogs, Birdman has taken to firing back at many high-profile critics.

Among them is Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God, who was not kind to Drake’s SZA collaboration “Slime You Out,” telling his audience that “nobody cared” about the track.

Birdman fired back on Instagram, alluding to a contentious interview he and Charlamagne had all the way back in 2016.

“I think you mean good and I respek you even thou [sic] we had our difference…but respek [Drake],” he wrote.

Drake’s most recent antagonist Joe Budden also came under fire from Baby. Budden critiqued For All The Dogs on his podcast, which led to a major back-and-forth between him and Drizzy.

“Calm down brother you not built 4this real gangsta shit,” Birdman wrote to Budden.

The Cash Money leader even had a general message for all of Drake’s haters. He posted a photo of the OVO hitmaker giving the camera two middle fingers to his Instagram Story, captioning it: “N-ggaz keep playing with [Drake] we gon throw you stunna surprise party,” adding emojis of a red teardrop and a Canadian flag.

Out of all of Drake’s would-be antagonists, Birdman had the most to say to Druski. The comedian has been engaged with a comedic faux-feud with Birdman and Cash Money Records for months, even creating a “label” called Coulda Been Records with a logo mirroring Cash Money’s.

The comedian’s most recent skit shows him jokingly accusing Drake of stealing part of the latter’s new song “Daylight” from a track of Druski’s.

Birdman appears not to find the whole thing funny. On Instagram, he shared several images of Druski with threatening messages.

“[Drake] on [Birdman’s mother] Gladys this n-gga gone [come] up missin,” read one. “@Druski my lil n-ggaz want some of that[. S]top play with tha GOAT [Drake.] Rich Gang or don’t bang you lil bitch.”

Drake himself even jumped into the comments of Druski’s post, writing: “Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys.”

The entire time Druski has been doing his Coulda Been Records bit, it has been unclear how much of Birdman’s angry response is real and how much, if any, of it is him playing into the gag.