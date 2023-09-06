Birdman, The Game, Bun B and others have welcomed home B.G. following his long-awaited release from prison.

The former Cash Money rapper was finally freed on Tuesday (September 5) after being incarcerated since 2012 on weapons and witness tampering charges.

Various rappers showed love to B.G. on social media, helping give the New Orleans native a warm welcome as he stepped foot outside prison walls for the first time in 11 years.

Birdman took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of him and B.G. hugging following his release, with the caption: “B.G. HOME @CASHMONEYOFFICIAL.”

The Game hopped on a FaceTime call with B.G. and his manager Wack 100, with the latter writing on Instagram: “You Figure It Out.”

B.G. also FaceTimed fellow Southern rap veteran Bun B, who teased a Hot Boys reunion.

“The call we been waiting for!” the UGK legend wrote on Instagram. “@birdman hit me up to show me @new_bghollyhood is a free man! This put a smile on my face! God is great! Hot Boys reunion coming soon!”

Fellow Hot Boy Turk also reconnected with his former groupmate over FaceTime and shared a video of their interaction on Instagram. “It’s Official #BGFREE Welcome Home Bruh!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Young Money president Mack Maine also jumped on a video call with B.G., while Boosie Badazz celebrated his return on X, writing: “GIZZLE BACK. JUST HALLA AT MY DAWG #thankujesus REAL N-GGA RIGHT THERE.”

GIZZLE BACK‼️JUST HALLA AT MY DAWG #thankujesus REAL NIGGA RIGHT THERE ‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2023

B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July 2012 after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice stemming from a 2009 traffic stop arrest.

In September 2022, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected a motion submitted by another federal prisoner requesting to have his 14-year sentence commuted.

After rumors about his early release began in late 2022, B.G. took to Instagram on Sunday (September 3) to let fans know he’d be coming home soon and that he was celebrating his last birthday inside.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone,” he wrote. “It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY.

“The main focus, is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer.

“13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on. I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS.”