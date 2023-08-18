Birdman believes Hip Hop is currently “watered down” and NBA YoungBoy is the one to “save” the genre.

YoungBoy took to Instagram on Thursday (August 17) to share a video of him on FaceTime with the Cash Money founder, who told the Baton Rouge rapper that Hip Hop “needs him.”

“We need you, bruh,” Birdman said. “This shit watered down, man. The fuck, man? Man, this shit too watered down, bruh … We gotta save Hip Hop, bruh. Nephew, gotta save this shit bruh. Real talk.”

NBA YoungBoy replied: “I see it’s watered down. I’m finna come, though.”

It appears YoungBoy is wasting little time answering Birdman’s call as he teased yet another new project in a follow-up Instagram post.

“I’m ready to turn my album in,” he wrote in the caption.

NBA YoungBoy and Birdman released their collaborative mixtape From the Bayou in December 2021, with the project peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The veteran rap mogul has spoken highly about his fellow Louisiana native in the past, claiming he might be the “biggest rapper” in the game back in September 2021.

“I think NBA YoungBoy might be the biggest rapper,” he said on the Big Facts Podcast. “Ain’t no n-gga gone be bigger than NBA YoungBoy, numbers don’t lie, he’s the biggest YouTube artist and he behind the wall.

“When that lil’ boy get his mind right and he comes from under this bullshit and understands who he is, you know, [Young] Thug and all them, they’re up in age, they’re 30, this n-gga 20.”

He added: “NBA YoungBoy, that shit ain’t normal. He nothing normal. He special. Big money right there. I think he’s a billion-dollar n-gga, in the flesh. He gon’ get it in touring, merch, music. We can’t do nothing about it.”

Earlier this year, Birdman even compared NBA YoungBoy to his former protégé Lil Wayne during a conversation with Billboard.

“Watching how fast he do music and the value of the music, I saw a lot of similarities between him and Wayne,” he said in February. “I seen stardom in him, but I knew it was a process.

“I once was somebody like him and had to gamble my life. I wanted to show him that he could really survive off his talent. You could go to jail, or you could die, or you could try to be somebody.”