Biryani Masala is a flavorful, spiced ingredient made by grinding 15+ roasted spices along with Biryani leaf to a fine powder. Biryani Masala is a handy ingredient for making biryani and spice meals and gravies. Biryani Masala Powder Recipe is posted here with step by step pictures and video.

Biryani Masala is one of the must have spice powders to stock up in the kitchen. Biryani Masala is very aromatic and flavorful and takes biryani to a whole new taste experience.

About Biryani Masala

Biryani Masala is an aromatic spice mix used to make biryani. This Homemade Biryani Masala Powder is so flavorful and can be used to make any biryani or even pulao varieties. We do add these spices while tempering for biryani but still adding this biryani masala powder does make a difference, so do try and see.

I tried this Homemade Biryani Masala Powder long back and since then no looking back at all, I always have stock of this masala powder in my kitchen. While roasting the ingredients itself the house was smelling so aromatic.

I can understand supermarkets are loaded with such powders in bulk why make at home? Store bought masala always uses preservatives and is not that aromatic and flavorful as they mostly use spices that are less expensive to fill up the packets. The aroma of spices is so good when it comes to homemade so do make your batch and stock.

Biryani Masala Ingredients

Kashmiri Chillies – Kashmiri Varamilagai

Coriander Seeds – Vara Kothamalli

Fennel Seeds – Sombu

Black Pepper – Karuppu Milagu

Cumin Seeds – Jeeragam

Cloves – Krambu

Cinnamon Sticks – Pattai

Green Cardamom – Pacha Elakai

Bayleaf – Biryani Ilai

Kapok Buds – Marati Moggu

Stone flower – Kalpasi

Star Anise – Natchathira Sombu

Black Cardamom – Karuppu Elakai

Mace – Jaadipathiri

Nutmeg – Jaathikai

Why this recipe works?

Homemade with no preservatives.

Very easy to make just gather all ingredients and roast it altogether.

Very flavorful and can be used for biryani, pulao, subji, gravy, curry etc.

Biryani Masala is an essential ingredient for making an aromatic delicious biryani. If you have this spice blend then you are half way through the master of biryani making. Trust me this spice blend can elevate your taste of biryani to whole another level.

I have always guests praising for my biryani and my secret ingredient is this biryani masala. I have a separate pulao masala powder recipe which is a very milder version.

Biryani Masala Step by Step

1.Add all the ingredients except nutmeg to a pan.

2.Dry roast until fragrant and slightly golden.

3.Switch off.

4.Cool down then transfer to a mixer jar, add crushed nutmeg.

5.Make sure it is cooled completely before grinding.

6.Grind to a slightly coarse mixture. Transfer to a plate, spread it well. Cool down then store in a clean dry jar. Keeps well for at least 2-3 months in room temperature.

Flavorful and aromatic Homemade Biryani Masala Powder ready!

Expert Tips

Clean the spices first, you can sun dry the spices for a while then roast it.

If you prefer you can sieve the biryani masala powder once then store. But its good to have the powder a bit coarse as it is more flavorful while adding in biryani.

Always cool down then powder and store. Use a clean dry container to store.

You can store this in room temperature itself, it keeps well for atleast 2 months. Incase if you want to make in bullk and store then you can store in fridge.

Adding kashmiri red chillies can be optional but I prefer adding it for giving the masala powder a good color which in turn gives biryani the color too.

Serving & Storage

You can use this Biryani Masala for Biryani, Pulao etc. Sometimes I use it as an alternate for garam masala too best for non-veg / veg gravies. This Homemade Biryani Masala keeps well for 2 months atleast in room temperature and for about a year in fridge.

FAQS

1.What is Biryani Masala?

Biryani Masala Powder is a spice mix made using whole spices along with other aromatic spices that is needed to make Biryani flavourful. All the spices are slow roasted until aromatic then grind into a fine powder.

2.Is Biryani Masala same as Garam Masala?

No Biryani Masala is different from Garam Masala. Biryani Masala has more whole spices and in additon many biryani spices are added whereas Garam Masala is loaded with a mix of whole spices.

3.Is Biryani Masala must for making Biryani?

No it is not a must to use Biryani Masala if you are adding freshly grinded spice powder but it is really difficult to roast and grind each time so I always have this Biryani Masala Powder in stock which makes cooking biryani quicker and easier.

