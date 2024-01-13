Bishop Brigante has recently revealed that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, prompting some old friends of his to come forward and join his battle.

On Friday (January 12), the Canadian MC shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he reflected on his debut acting role in the 2002 neo-noir film, Narc. He then revealed that director Joe Carnahan and co-star Jason Patric have offered to support his ongoing fight through a fundraiser centered on the project they worked on together.

“I’ve been on a mission to get as much people as I can in the know about colon cancer & how important getting tested is for all of us.. and then I got a phone call,” the Toronto battle rapper wrote on social media. “It was Joe again, but this time he says he wants to help me in my fight. Then I got a call from Jason Patric, who also says he’s standing with me in my war.

“I couldn’t believe these two legends from 20 years ago would offer up such help and support. So here it is. March 22nd, we’ve teamed up with @revuecinema to present a 20 year anniversary screening of NARC, featuring Joe Carnahan, Jason Patric, and yours truly.. with a full Q&A and even possible meet & greets, we will be raising money for my fight as well as giving proceeds to various cancer societies.”

Soon after the above post went live, Patric took to IG himself with a message about the event and said: “We’re going to have a special screening of Narc to support our buddy, Bishop, who’s going through some hard times … but he’s a fighter just like everybody in that movie.”

The event is set to take place on March 22 at the Revue Cinema in Toronto, with tickets available to purchase here.

In related news, Kid Capri revealed that he overcame his struggle with cancer last month all while being active in 2023’s Hip Hop 50 festivities.

In late December, the award-winning DJ (real name David Anthony Love Jr.) took to social media to share that he was given a clean bill of health following a year-long battle with the disease. He also explained why fans are just learning about his health concerns.

related news Boosie Badazz Celebrates Being Cancer-Free: ‘Pray[ed] For These Results’ May 3, 2023

“God is great!” he began. “3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50.

“I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I’m not an attention whore, so I didn’t want to say anything, so that it didn’t look like i wanted pity.”

He continued: “But now that it’s over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I’m very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you God! #kidcapri #partyking #therealLOVE #happynewyear #happyholidays.”