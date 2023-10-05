Bitcoin Cash price is holding the key $220 support against the US Dollar. BCH seems to be aiming for a fresh increase unless there is a move below $220.

Bitcoin cash price is showing positive signs above the $220 level against the US Dollar.

The price is trading above $220 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $238 on the 4-hour chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh increase unless there is a move below $220.

Bitcoin Cash Price Holds Support

In the past few days, Bitcoin Cash price saw a steady decline from the $255 resistance zone. BCH declined below the $240 support to enter a short-term bearish zone, like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $203 swing low to the $255 high. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $238 on the 4-hour chart of the BCH/USD pair.

However, the bulls were active above the $220 support. The price found support near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $203 swing low to the $255 high.

Bitcoin Cash is now trading above $220 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). Immediate resistance is near the $236 level. The next major resistance is near $244. Any further gains could lead the price toward the $250 resistance zone.

Source: BCH/USD on TradingView.com

The next major hurdle is near the $262 level, above which BCH might start a decent increase toward the $280 level or $288 in the coming days.

Downside Break in BCH?

If Bitcoin Cash price fails to clear the $244 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $225 level.

The next major support is near the $220 level, where the bulls are likely to appear. If the price fails to stay above the $220 support, the price could test the $212 support. Any further losses could lead the price toward the $200 zone in the near term.

Technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is losing pace in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI is currently below the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $225 and $220.

Key Resistance Levels – $236 and $244.