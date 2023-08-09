Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms trims Q2 loss to $27.7M

Colorado-based Bitcoin mining firm Riot Platforms narrowed its second quarter net loss to $27.7 million as it ramped up its Bitcoin production and reached record hash rate capacity.
The crypto miner posted total revenue of $76.7 million — up 5.2% from Q2 2022 — which was primarily driven by a 27% year-on-year increase in Bitcoin (BTC) production, offset by a decline in Bitcoin prices, according to the firm’s Aug. 9 results filing.
The firm’s mining revenue of $49.7 million attributed to 64.7% of the firm’s total revenue over the quarter. An additional $13.5 million was made through the firm’s power curtailment credits.
Meanwhile, its Q2 net loss was a massive reduction from the prior year period, which was $353.5 million. It was also around half the net loss posted in the first quarter of 2023.
The firm produced 1,775 Bitcoin in the quarter, while its average cost to mine a Bitcoin (BTC) was $8,389 in Q2, beating beat Q1’s average price.
The mining firm also reached an all-time high hash rate capacity of 10.7 exahashes per second and anticipates this figure will reach 20.1 EH/s by the second quarter of 2024, before reaching 35.4 EH/s in 2025.
The estimates come following its purchase of 33,280 mining rigs in late June, with the 35.4 EH/s figure assuming that Riot will exercise its right to purchase an additional 66,560 miners at the same price and terms at some time in the near future.
Related: Marathon Digital Q2 results miss revenue and earnings forecasts
Despite Riot’s share price falling 4.42% earlier in the day, its share price fell another 0.86% in after hours, shortly after the firm’s results were released.
Magazine: Hall of Flame: Wolf Of All Streets worries about a world where Bitcoin hits $1M