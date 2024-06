After two consecutive months of record-breaking revenue, bitcoin miners experienced a significant downturn in earnings in May, a level not seen since October 2023. In April, miners generated $1.79 billion, whereas May’s figures show a considerably lower revenue of approximately $964.24 million. Sharp Decline in Bitcoin Miner Revenue in May Bitcoin miners generated 46.15% less […]





