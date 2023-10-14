Bitcoin, the leading digital asset in terms of market cap and adoption, recent activity on its price chart has led to speculation and predictions about its future trajectory.

Acclaimed cryptocurrency trader, known as Mags on the X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, recently shared his analysis on Bitcoin, suggesting a significant price surge for Bitcoin soon.

The Bitcoin ‘Head And Shoulders’ Insight

According to Mags, Bitcoin’s journey to a $70,000 price tag is foreseeable. His deduction stems from observing an inverted ‘Head and Shoulders’ pattern on Bitcoin’s price chart. Notably, this is a predictive tool in technical analysis that indicates potential price reversals based on prior movements.

Mags highlighted that Bitcoin’s price is currently at the so-called ‘neckline’ of this pattern. If the pattern holds and Bitcoin breaks out from this neckline, it could be a bullish indicator for the flagship cryptocurrency.

#Bitcoin is going to $70,000 ?? BTC is forming a massive Head and Shoulder pattern on the inverted chart price is currently testing the Neckline The Technical target of the pattern, if measured from the neckline, is around $70,000 pic.twitter.com/owLPorGK5j — Mags (@thescalpingpro) October 13, 2023

Mixed Reactions In The Community

Sergey Stolyarov, a user on X, expressed skepticism over the said pattern’s significance. In Stolyarov’s view, the construction and structural reasons don’t qualify the observed pattern as a ‘Head and Shoulders.’

Stolyarov added that such formations could be discerned at any time and any part of the Bitcoin chart, implying the ubiquitous nature of pattern formation in volatile markets.

Another user criticized Mag’s interpretation of Bitcoin’s price chart, emphasizing that a genuine “Head and Shoulders” pattern exists on the regular chart that predicts a price decline to 20,000. The user noted:

nope – bitcoin actually formed a picture head and shoulders on the NOT inverted chart but you were so biased that you have to hunt for head and shoulders that it’s a shitty one on inverted bitcoin chart so you don’t have to look at the head and shoulders. It is also very large and points to a target of 20,000 short term.

However, while some users sided with Mags, others took a more critical approach. Resham Singh, another member of the X platform, voiced appreciation for Mags’ analytical approach, deeming it “impressive.” Singh seemed to align with Mags’ projection, hinting that such a price movement would mark a milestone for Bitcoin.

Featured image from Unsplash, Chart from TradingView