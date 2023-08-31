Bitcoin price is correcting gains from $28,000. BTC could correct further lower toward the $26,800 zone before the bulls take a stand.

Bitcoin started a downside correction from the $28,150 resistance zone.

The price is trading above $26,600 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There is a declining channel forming with resistance near $27,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could extend its decline toward $26,800 before it attempts a fresh increase.

Bitcoin Price Starts Downside Correction

Bitcoin price started a decent increase above the $27,000 resistance zone. BTC even climbed toward the $28,000 resistance zone before the bears appeared.

A high was formed near $28,150 and the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $28,000 and $27,500 levels. The price even spiked below the $27,400 level. However, it found support near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $25,928 swing low to the $28,150 high.

Bitcoin is still trading above $26,600 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. Besides, there is a declining channel forming with resistance near $27,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Immediate resistance on the upside is near the $27,200 level and the channel trend line. The first major resistance is near the $27,400 level. A clear move above the $27,400 level might send the price toward $28,000. The next major resistance is near $28,150, above which there could be a sustained increase.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, the price could test the $29,200 level. Any more gains might set the pace for a larger increase toward $30,500.

What’s Key Support In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to clear the $27,400 resistance, it could continue to move down. Immediate support on the downside is near the $27,000 level.

The next major support is near the $26,800 level or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $25,928 swing low to the $28,150 high. A downside break below the $26,700 level might put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could drop toward $26,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $27,000, followed by $26,700.

Major Resistance Levels – $27,400, $28,000, and $28,500.