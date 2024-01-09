Bitcoin price was able to clear the $44,500 and $44,700 resistance levels. BTC is up over 5% and might soon attempt a move toward $48,000.

Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $45,500 resistance zone.

The price is trading above $45,000 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $44,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could continue to move up toward the $48,000 level unless there is a close below $44,000.

Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Increase

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $43,500 resistance zone. BTC gained bullish momentum above the $44,000 and $44,500 levels to move into a positive zone.

There was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $44,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The bulls pumped the price to a new multi-day high at $47,306 and the price is now consolidating gains.

Bitcoin is now trading above $45,000 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. It is also above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $43,208 swing low to the $47,306 high.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $47,000 level. The first major resistance is $47,200. A clear move above the $47,200 resistance could send the price toward the $48,000 resistance. The next resistance is now forming near the $48,800 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A close above the $48,800 level could send the price further higher. The next major resistance sits at $49,250. Any more gains above the $49,250 level could open the doors for a move toward the $50,000 level.

Another Drop In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $47,200 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. Immediate support on the downside is near the $46,400 level.

The next major support is near $45,900. If there is a move below $45,900, the price could gain bearish momentum. In the stated case, the price could drop toward the $45,250 support or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $43,208 swing low to the $47,306 high in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,400, followed by $45,250.

Major Resistance Levels – $47,000, $47,200, and $48,000.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.