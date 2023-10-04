Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $28,000. BTC is now testing the $27,200 support and might start a fresh increase in the near term.

Bitcoin is moving lower below the $28,000 and $27,800 support levels.

The price is trading below $27,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There is a short-term bearish trend line forming with resistance near $27,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start another increase unless there is a move below the $26,650 support.

Bitcoin Price Revisits Support

Bitcoin price failed to continue higher above the $28,500 resistance. BTC formed a short-term top and recently started a downside correction below the $28,000 level.

There was a move below the $27,500 level and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. The price is now testing the $27,200 support zone. A low is formed near $27,189 and the price is now consolidating losses, with very few signs of more losses.

Bitcoin is now trading below $27,500 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the $27,500 level. There is also a short-term bearish trend line forming with resistance near $27,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $28,565 swing high to the $27,189 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance could be near the $27,880 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $28,565 swing high to the $27,189 low. A close above the $27,880 resistance could start another increase. In the stated case, the price could climb toward the $28,500 resistance. Any more gains might call for a move toward the $29,200 level.

More Losses In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to continue higher above the $27,500 resistance, there could be more downsides. Immediate support on the downside is near the $27,200 level.

The next major support is near the $27,000 level. The main support is now near $26,800. A downside break and close below the $26,800 level might send the price toward $26,200. The next support sits at $26,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $27,200, followed by $26,800.

Major Resistance Levels – $27,500, $27,880, and $28,500.