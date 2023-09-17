Bitcoin price settles at $26.5K as key Fed inflation week dawns

Bitcoin (BTC) circled $26,500 into the Sep. 17 weekly close after new September highs gave way to calmer conditions.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin saves volatility for weekly close

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price performance stabilizing over the weekend.

The largest cryptocurrency had seen a trip to $26,880 two days prior, this marking its highest levels of the month so far.

Summarizing the state of the Binance BTC/USD order book, popular trader and analyst Credible Crypto noted that a cluster of bid liquidity was buoying the market.

“Some seller absorption happening here- this level being defended atm,” he wrote in part of accompanying comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Some seller absorption happening here- this level being defended atm. Not much below it so if lost would probs see a nice flush to downside targets. Been fun watching this but going to call it a night. Let’s see what tomorrow brings. Hopefully a slow weekend so we can just chill… https://t.co/NFD7qcfAnC pic.twitter.com/4gWXpEDfsX — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) September 16, 2023

Amid consolidatory movement, fellow trader Crypto Tony eyed two potential scenarios — with $26,000 still holding as support regardless.

“I am still looking for that dip down to $26,100 and a bounce for a long trigger,” he told X subscribers on the day.

“Either that or if we just reclaim $26,600 highs i will look to long.”

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/X

Looking more closely at exchange behavior, trader Skew highlighted specific short-term trends among traders, with spot entities selling into bounces.

$BTC Aggregate CVDs & Delta

Pretty much just aggressive positions getting hunted into next week Only detail here is spot selling perp driven bounces, especially squeezes https://t.co/4yZFhcsYwx pic.twitter.com/KqRyRlyUHl — Skew Δ (@52kskew) September 17, 2023

Can FOMC shift BTC price range?

Beyond the weekly close, crypto market participants were eagerly awaiting the coming week’s key macroeconomic event from the United States Federal Reserve.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sep. 20 is set to decide benchmark interest rates, with markets overwhelmingly expecting them to remain unchcnaged.

CME Group’s FedWatch Tool put the odds of a surprise scenario at just 2%.

Fed target rate probabilities chart. Source: CME Group

As Cointelegraph reported, however, Bitcoin has recently cooled its kneejerk reactions to macro data prints, and going into FOMC, some believed that the status quo would remain.

“Next weeks FOMC and Interest Rate decisions should induce some volatility, but BTC will likely continue to trade within $25k – $27k in the short-term…,” popular trader Crypto Santa concluded in part of recent X commentary.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Santa/X

