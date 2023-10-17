Key takeaways

Bitcoin is trading above the $28,400 mark and could rally higher in the short term.

Memeinator’s presale has now surpassed $700k three weeks after its launch.

The cryptocurrency market has been positive so far this week, with most coins and tokens in the green zone. Memeinator’s presale has now crossed an important milestone as the team continues to raise more funds.

Bitcoin eyes the $30k level

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been performing well since the start of the week. It has added more than 2% to its value in the last 24 hours, and the price of Bitcoin currently stands at $28,456 per coin.

The broader cryptocurrency market has also been rallying, with the total crypto market cap now close to the $1.1 trillion mark. If the bulls remain in control, Bitcoin could test the $30k resistance level in the short term.

What is Memeinator?

The cryptocurrency market has been performing well so far, and investors continue to enter new projects. Memeinator is one of the projects investors have been focusing on in recent weeks.

Memeinator is a project that is riding the meme coin wave and seeks to provide numerous utilities to users. The project intends to get rid of worthless memes and become one of the leading meme tokens in the crypto space.

There are thousands of meme token projects in the crypto space, but most of them don’t offer utility to users.

Memeinator will differ from most of them as it will leverage AI technology to identify worthless memes, allowing investors to know them and steer clear of them. With the right level of adoption, Memeinator’s development team want the token to reach a market cap of $1 billion in the medium to long term.

The Memeinator presale began roughly three weeks ago and has already attracted thousands of investors in the crypto space. The MMTR price began the presale at $0.01 per token, and the price will rise to $0.0485 by the end of the presale, giving early-bird investors a whopping 132% ROI at listing, which is only the start of it.

The team also plans to launch a Memeinator game at the presale’s conclusion. The Memeinator game players will get to eliminate enemy memes in a good old-fashioned shoot-em-up.

Why is the Memeinator presale growing so fast?

Memeinator could be garnering interest from investors thanks to the project’s unique use case in the crypto market and beyond. The project is appealing to a wide range of audiences, from degens to crypto natives and speculators, giving it the opportunity to become a hit in the market.

Memeinator is set to leverage AI to analyse and evaluate memes on the internet, identifying lower-quality memes to replace or “destroy. The project is dedicated to uplifting meme culture and quality while also championing the most imaginative and impactful content.

The team also took its tokenomics into consideration as it seeks to provide value for the holders and participants. The MMTR token has some excellent features, such as deflationary mechanisms and rewards for holders, incentivising the project for holders in the long term. 20% of the tokens are allocated for marketing, CEX listing and liquidity.

Click here to read more about the Memeinator presale.

Is the Memeinator a good buy?

The Memeinator has so far raised over $700k in less than three weeks since the presale began. The project is an exciting one for investors as it will leverage AI technology to provide excellent value to investors in the medium and long term.

The team intends to grow the project to a billion-dollar market, and early investors would be the biggest winners if that happens. With the right level of adoption, Memeinator could become one of the leading meme tokens in the crypto space.