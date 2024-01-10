Key takeaways

Bitcoin is trading above $46k as market experts expect the US SEC to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF soon.

Bitbot’s presale is launching in a week and the project seeks to make trading easier for users.

The cryptocurrency market has been performing well over the last few hours, with Bitcoin trading above $46k. With the SEC expected to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF soon, BTC’s price could soar higher soon.

Bitcoin could soar if the SEC approves a spot Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been performing well over the last few hours. At press time, the price of Bitcoin stands at $46,239, up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s price could soar higher over the coming hours if the US SEC approves the spot Bitcoin ETF applications.

What is Bitbot?

With the bear market now over, trading volume across centralised and decentralised exchanges has massively increased. However, the biggest challenge for many people is how to trade cryptocurrencies.

This is where Bitbot comes in. Bitbot is a self-custodial trading bot that enables users to trade via their cold wallets on Telegram. This is an innovative way of trading as Telegram remains one of the leading social media platforms for crypto users.

Bitbot will offer users a wide range of powerful features to help them grow their trading portfolios through an ultra-intuitive interface built on top of institutional-grade technology.

Bitbot’s development team have vast experience in various fields including traditional finance and blockchain. The team has a powerful mix essential to deliver a product that combines the innovation we’d expect for crypto traders with the approach to security seen in traditional asset trading.

With Bitcoin halving roughly three months away, Bitcoin’s price is expected to reach a new all-time high. When that happens, BTC’s trading volume will skyrocket and so will other altcoins.

Bitbot’s technological innovations

Bitbot could be an excellent tool for traders. If the tool gains massive adoption, its native token could become one of the biggest winners in the current bull run.

What makes Bitbot an exciting project is that it prioritises security. The team has partnered with Knightsafe to offer a self-custody solution, hugely mitigating the typical risks associated with Telegram trading.

Furthermore,

In addition, Bitbot will also use part of the funds raised from its presale to develop anti-MEV and anti-rug solutions for users to protect their assets. These solutions would help protect investors from bots artificially pumping transaction costs and block scam projects.

The Bitbot team is also working on a copy trading feature that would allow investors to copy the trades of the strongest performing wallets based on on-chain activities; predicted to be one of the most popular aspects of the product.

The Bitbot whitepaper contains more information about the project’s features, roadmap, and Solid Proof audit.

Click here to read more about Bitbot’s upcoming presale.

Could Bitbot be one of the top crypto investments this year?

2024 could be an exciting period for the crypto market as the US SEC is expected to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF soon. Furthermore, the Bitcoin halving event is slated for April.

These events could see low-cap gems record massive growth and Bitbot could be one of such projects.

Bitbot is laying the foundation to become an excellent project for cryptocurrency traders. According to the team, $100k raised from the presale has already been earmarked for a trading competition on the Bitbot website in a bid to encourage cryptocurrency trading.

Bitbot’s presale is slated to commence on January 17th, with a starting price of $0.0100. Bitbot has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and 30% of tokens will be sold in a presale across 8 stages.

Furthermore, 20% of tokens will be held by the Bitbot development team to fund ongoing development while 14% will be for marketing & CEX listings.

The development team are working hard to see Bitbot become a billion-dollar market cap project. If that happens, early $BITBOT holders have a genuine opportunity to make 100X gains.