The Trump Organisation launched a new tower in Dubai on Tuesday, April 29, in partnership with a luxury real estate developer.

The 80-story tower, located in Dubai—the Gulf’s tourism hub known for the world’s tallest building and palm-shaped islands—will feature a luxury hotel, premium residential apartments, and two penthouse residences.

Read-Dar Global to build Trump Tower Dubai, marks third collab in region

It is being developed by the Trump Organisation in collaboration with Dubai-based Dar Global.

The official launch comes just weeks ahead of Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to the Gulf, during which he will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—regions where he previously cultivated close ties during his first term.

“The whole region is dependent on a strong America, and I hear that time and time again from the biggest leaders in the Gulf,” said Eric Trump, the U.S. president’s son, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. “Dubai, like the entire world, thrives on a healthy, safe world, and that’s what President Trump wants,” he added.

While most of the Trump Organisation’s business is based in the United States, it maintains significant interests overseas, including in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Ahead of the president’s inauguration, the Trump Organisation stated that control of the company would be handed over to his children, replicating the arrangement from his first term. However, concerns about potential conflicts of interest persist.

Eric Trump confirmed he will not be part of the business delegation accompanying his father during the Gulf visit. “I won’t be part of it, no… I keep total separation. I want nothing to do with politics or policy,” he said, adding that his father “loves the region” and “has a lot of friends over here.”

Bitcoin-friendly features

The Dubai tower will feature the world’s highest outdoor swimming pool upon completion, and buyers will be able to pay with bitcoin, Eric Trump said.

The Trump family has previously launched cryptocurrency meme coins, and the former president also holds a stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform.

“You’re seeing two worlds that I love so much finally blend together, and that’s very exciting,” Eric Trump said, referring to real estate and cryptocurrency investment.

The tower, expected to be completed between 2030 and 2031, will have a gross development value of $1 billion, according to Dar Global CEO Ziad El Chaar.

Other projects with the Trump Organisation

Dar Global—the international arm of Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company—has already announced several joint ventures with the Trump Organization.

These include planned Trump towers in Riyadh and Jeddah, real estate developments in Oman, and further expansion in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, Dar Global and developer Qatari Diar are expected to announce an agreement on Wednesday to develop a Trump International Golf Course and Trump Villas in Qatar, according to a source familiar with the plans.