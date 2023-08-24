Bitget has listed Stellar (XLM), a project that’s currenly a $3.4 billion market cap token.

Bitget has announced the listing of Stellar (XLM), with the token added to the crypto derivatives platform’s Innovation Zone and Payment Zone.

A post on X said that deposits and trading were open, while withdrawals would be available starting August 25, 2023 from 11 AM UTC. Per the details in a blog post , Bitget noted available support is for the XLM/USDT pair.

Bitget’s Innovation Zone lists trending tokens, offering a 60-day valuation period for the listed trading pairs. Trading has to meet certain criteria, like market depth and so on, otherwise the exchange reserves the right to delist said tokens.

XLM price

Stellar is an open-source crypto network that powers cross-border digital payments powered by Stellar Lumens . The token uses the XLM symbol and has been one of the trending coins in the market. While outlook in recent weeks has suffered from broader market weakness, the overall long-term picture is largely positive.

Bulls are looking at an attempt to climb above $0.13 after paring all gains made when rival Ripple scored a crucial win against the SEC.

XLM price was 1.4% higher on Thursday, trading at around $0.12 as crypto markets struggled with uncertainty following last week’s sell-off.