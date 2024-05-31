Victoria, Seychelles, May 31st, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 company, has participated in MEMECON, one of the five premier events at NFC 2024. MEMECON took place at Pavilhão Carlos Lopes in Lisbon on May 28-30. This event specifically focused on meme coins and meme NFTs, bringing together enthusiasts and experts for a comprehensive experience that includes a conference, expo, stage presentations, and a hackathon.

As the world’s first meme-themed conference, MEMECON Lisbon has drawn over 5,000 participants. The event featured keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive exhibits on the topic. The conference also attracted support from other influential projects and personalities like Crypto Banter, Mario Nawfal, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu, BURRRD, GMEonSol and many more.

Bitget’s participation in MEMECON 2024 marks a significant milestone for both the company and the broader cryptocurrency industry. As meme coins continue to transition from internet humor to influential financial assets, their market impact is undeniable. For instance, Dogecoin’s market capitalization skyrocketed to over $88 billion during the 2021 bull run, illustrating the immense financial potential and reach of meme coins.

Engaging with the meme coin community at MEMECON underscores Bitget’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting creative development within the crypto ecosystem. Meme coins, despite their whimsical origins, have become an entry point for many new investors into the crypto space, promoting broader adoption and diversity in the types of projects being developed. Bitget’s involvement in the hackathon and trading competitions at MEMECON not only encourages technical and creative advancements but also aligns with the company’s vision of enabling smarter trading and nurturing the next generation of crypto innovators.

Bitget’s Chief Operating Officer, Vugar Usi Zade, was a key speaker at the conference, sharing his extensive experience in managing and scaling successful projects. Vugar is an award-winning senior manager and communications expert with 15 years of progressive hands-on experience, spanning Fortune 500 giants to dynamic startups. His talk “2069: Catch the next meme!” focused on the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges and how to capture the next potential meme coin.

“We have observed more chains and protocols launching memes, showing a strong prospect for cultural building and user onboarding. The Mona Lisa can also be considered a meme of the old days! Bitget has always been supportive of the community and strives to bring the latest tokens with potential to our platform in a safe and timely manner,” shared Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget, during the panel.

Bitget was one of the lead sponsors of the hackathon, encouraging developers and innovators to create new solutions and projects within the meme coin space. The hackathon participants had an opportunity to compete for prizes and gain recognition for their innovative ideas. Bitget also hosted a trading competition where participants could win a trip to Lisbon and compete for the chance to have their meme coin projects listed on the Bitget exchange.

In addition to the activities on-site, Bitget also co-hosted an afterparty on May 29, together with FOMO Bull Club, BGW, b0rder1ess, and Memecon Degens. The cocktail party provided an opportunity for attendees to network and celebrate the success of MEMECON Lisbon.

By supporting and engaging with the meme coin community, Bitget is helping to shape a more robust and secure market for these unique digital assets, driving long-term growth and stability within the cryptocurrency landscape. This active support can lead to the development of more sustainable and innovative meme coin projects, enhancing their appeal and credibility in the financial markets.

