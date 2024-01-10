Victoria, Seychelles, January 10th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched its most recent monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, demonstrating its industry-leading commitment to transparency with a robust total reserve ratio of 175%. This regularly-released PoR disclosure underscores Bitget’s unwavering pledge to maintain 100% backing for user funds at all times through substantial on-hand reserves.

The January 2023 PoR data highlights Bitget’s unrelenting focus on prudent financial management and stability. With these strong reserve numbers, Bitget confirms its steadfast dedication to safeguarding user assets through unparalleled visibility into its balance sheet. According to Coinmarketcap’s data on January 8th, Bitget’s total reserves surpassed $1.8 billion consisting of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, among others. This routine audit provides clear visibility into Bitget’s ongoing commitment to openness and accountability.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget said: “Bitget remains resolute in providing the highest level of security and transparency to its users. We prioritize financial stability and technical resilience to instill unwavering confidence in our platform. We take immense pride in maintaining the most robust reserve ratio among major exchanges. This unwavering commitment to financial stability reinforces our users’ trust in Bitget as a reliable and trustworthy crypto exchange.”

Bitget’s dedication to transparency aligns with its focus on maximizing user protection. In addition to its robust reserves, Bitget has established a Protection Fund and publishes monthly valuations to further safeguard users from unforeseen threats.

