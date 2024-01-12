Victoria, Seychelles, January 12th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its platform, Everdome (DOME). Everdome, a groundbreaking project with a commitment to redefining virtual reality experiences, is now available for trading on Bitget.

Everdome envisions a metaverse where users can explore, create, and interact in an immersive virtual environment. The project is built on cutting-edge technology, as outlined in their detailed white paper. With a focus on providing a seamless blend of reality and virtual worlds, Everdome aims to revolutionize the way we perceive and engage with virtual reality.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed, “Everdome aligns with our vision for a diverse and dynamic crypto ecosystem. We’re proud to support projects that push the boundaries of innovation, and Everdome is a stellar example. This listing reinforces Bitget’s commitment to providing our users with access to cutting-edge tokens and technologies.”

Users can now trade Everdome (DOME) on Bitget’s platform, taking advantage of its user-friendly interface, robust security features, and advanced trading tools. To start trading EDO and exploring the future of virtual reality, visit Bitget.

