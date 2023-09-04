Bitrue and Xahau Ledger are collaborating to drive innovation in the XRPL Ecosystem.

Xahau Ledger has a cutting-edge smart contract sidechain integrated into the XRPL ecosystem.

This partnership signifies a significant leap in innovation and user-centric excellence.

Bitrue (BTR/USD) and Xahau Ledger have joined forces with a shared vision to redefine transactions, governance, and user participation within the XRPL ecosystem.

Central to this collaboration is Xahau Ledger’s cutting-edge smart contract sidechain integrated into the XRPL ecosystem. This integration introduces the revolutionary concept of “Hooks” – intelligent components seamlessly integrated into Xahau accounts. These Hooks function as intuitive smart contracts, validating transactions based on predefined rules. This breakthrough innovation opens the door to automated transaction processes and the development of secure and efficient decentralized applications (dApps).

Bitrue assumes a pivotal role in the Xahau Ledger journey, occupying a prestigious Governance Game Validator seat during the launch phase. This strategic involvement underscores Bitrue’s unwavering commitment to fostering a robust and trustworthy blockchain ecosystem. By actively participating as a Governance Game validator, Bitrue plays a decisive role in shaping the trajectory of Xahau Ledger, exemplifying its dedication to advancing blockchain technology.

Upcoming Xahau Ledger launch

The two are diligently crafting a series of captivating programs to be launched alongside the launch of Xahau Ledger. These meticulously designed initiatives are poised to enhance user experiences and optimize the advantages of this groundbreaking ecosystem.

The Bitrue-Xahau Ledger partnership signifies a significant leap in innovation and user-centric excellence. Together, the two are propelling the realm of blockchain forward by harnessing advanced technologies to elevate user experiences and redefine the boundaries of what can be achieved.