Bitrue can now offer its services in and from Poland.

The crypto exchange sees Europe as an important market.

Poland had also licensed its peer Bitget earlier this year.

Bitrue has successfully registered as a VASP – Virtual Asset Service Provider in Poland, the crypto exchange confirmed in a press release on Friday.

Bitrue continues to expand in Europe

The announcement reiterates that Bitrue remains committed to expanding its footprint in Europe even though cryptocurrencies have been in a dry spell over the past three months.

Bitrue can now offers its services both in and from Poland now in compliance with local regulations now that it has secured a license in Poland. Its press release reads:

Bitrue introduced enhanced money laundering policies and procedures, and conformed with additional Polish regulations pertaining to VASPs as part of license process.

Poland seems to be embracing the crypto market fast. Earlier this month, peer Bitget became registered in the Central European country as well (find out more).

Bitrue sees Europe as an important market

On Friday, Bitrue also confirmed that it will continue to look for opportunities to further expand in Europe particularly after the MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Regulations) act that the EU approved earlier this year in May.

Europe is an important and developed market for Bitrue in terms of its size but also in relation to projects Bitrue works with across the region.

Last month, Robert Quartly-Janeiro – Chief Strategy Officer of Bitrue said the collapse of Terra Luna and FTX last year were actually helping in bringing traditional financial institutions to the crypto space.

Many believe the institutional interest will boost further once the Securities & Exchange Commission approves a Spot Bitcoin ETF.