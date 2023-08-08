Biz Markie‘s Instagram account is allegedly being held “hostage” by the late rapper’s manager, according to his wife.

The “Just A Friend” rapper’s widow, Tara Hall, took to Instagram on Friday (August 4) looking to spread the word regarding Biz Markie’s account and she’s hoping the public can help her get control of his legacy page.

“I am writing to bring your attention to a distressing situation regarding my late husband, Biz Markie’s Instagram account. It has come to my attention that his old manager is currently holding his account hostage and posting on it without our consent,” she began.

“Biz Markie’s Instagram was a special place where he connected with all of you, and I want to ensure that his legacy is respected and honored. Unfortunately, we are facing some challenges in regaining control of the account.”

She continued to call for assistance and support: “I kindly request your support and solidarity during this time. If you have any fond memories, photos, or messages you’d like to share about Biz Markie, please feel free to do so and tag @just.a.friend.foundation to keep his memory alive.

“We are seeking assistance from the Instagram community and the wider Hip Hop family to raise awareness about this situation. Together, we can ensure that Biz Markie’s digital presence remains a place of love, positivity, and remembrance.”

Find the post below:

Biz Markie’s official IG account boasts 386,000 followers and his last post came in support ahead of LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Festival last week.

The Juice Crew icon lost his fight with Type II diabetes in July 2021. At the time of his death, there was an outpouring of support from his friends, including Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, DJ Scratch, Parliament-Funkadelic’s Bootsy Collins and many more.

A few months after his passing, Biz Markie was honored with a street bearing his namesake in Long Island, New York.

The Long Island legend is set to be honored in a new documentary, All Up In The Biz, which will feature archival footage of the late rapper and interviews with some of his closest friends, including Darryl “D.M.C. McDaniels from Run-DMC, Doug E. Fresh and Big Daddy Kane, to name a few.

The Sacha Jenkins-directed doc is slated to premiere on both Paramount+ and SHOWTIME on Friday (August 11).