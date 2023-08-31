People around the world are waiting to get a glimpse of the 2023 Super Blue Moon and some think “aliens” have got something to do with the rare celestial phenomenon.

Ufologists and UFO enthusiasts are certain there’s life beyond our planet and the recent claims by a NASA scientist leaning toward theories supporting the existence of “aliens” have only made it seem more possible and dreadful. But what has the seasonal Blue Moon got to do with extraterrestrials, you ask? Let’s find out!

Image from Getty

‘Alien’ theories accompany Blue Moon 2023

Even the occasional Blue Moon isn’t spared of conversations about extraterrestrial lives with people making up theories about the unimaginable.

The second full moon of August 2023 is making its full appearance on Wednesday night and some of the pictures depicting the spectacle view in the night sky have led people to propose ‘alien‘ theories.

Although there is no evidence to support the claims, some think the Blue Moon was the perfect opportunity for aliens to invade Earth and the rare phenomenon is a sign that they are coming for us.

And a few others thought a “UFO” was spotted around the Super Moon when they mistook the plenty Saturn beside the moon for an unidentified flying object.

The misinformed social media users are under the impression that the moon appeared to be bigger and brighter for the second time in the month because non-human creatures are coming to get us, but there’s no truth to this.

What you need to know about the August Super Moon

When the full moon occurs for the second time in a month, it is called a Blue Moon. It is called a Super Moon when the celestial body is closest to its orbit around the Earth.

In 2023, the Blue Moon is expected to shine at its brightest as it’s more than 160 km closer to Earth than the full moon on August 1. What makes the occurrence more special is the placement of Saturn on the moon’s upper right.

The supermoon will be visible from most parts of the world and can be viewed with the naked eye if the weather is clear.

According to NASA, another Blue supermoon will not be visible until 2037.

Social media users suspect extraterrestrial activities

Several social media users driven by their wild imagination have associated the occurrence of the Blue Moon with the invasion of extraterrestrial lives.

One user wrote: “Go outside right now and check out the super blue moon over #Boulder County. The moon appears bigger and brighter tonight than any other time of the year because OH GOD THE ALIENS ARE COMING.”

“You think that maybe the aliens heard about the blue moon?? I’ll be on my rooftop pulling an all-nighter just in case,” said another.

A third user said: “Fingers crossed the aliens use this super blue moon as their opportunity to reveal themselves and end it all for us”