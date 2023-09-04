Bizzy Bone has announced the release of his new album The Waste Lands which will include a tribute to late Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay.

On Saturday (September 2), the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member took to Instagram to share the cover art and tracklist for The Waste Lands, which is a follow-up to 2022’s I’m Busy.

Bizzy Bone also elaborated on his feelings regarding his newest offering and how the album itself is propelling him to new heights in his storied career.

“The NEW project ya’ll,” the legendary Ohio artist began. “Hope you guys like it. Worked very hard on this. Tell me what u think. Artwork and some exclusive previews to the music. Ya’ll right … I have been quiet. I know. Always quiet before the storm though. This album is ground breaking. PRE-ORDER NOW at IAMBIZZYBONE.COM.”

He went on: “These new designs are crazy!!!! The Biz Khalifa is siiiiiick and the last slide is the official 1st of the Month shirt. Certified approved and press by the maker himself baby! Independent ya’ll. Means by my self. Hard work. Mixing and mastering. I got a team though. My people are ready and strong. Or….. well we all understand that….”

“Tell me what you think. Click link in bio to preorder as well. Love. THE WASTE LANDS streaming on all platforms September 12 2023! Carbon Monoxide , The Mantra , War of Roses , War of Roses Deluxe Edition and I’M BUSY streaming on all platform currently. Thank you for the support and being apart of this grand journey.”

The Waste Lands is available for pre-order here and will be released on all platforms on September 12, 2023.

On the 19-track album, Bizzy Bone has a record titled, “R.I.P. Pat Stay.” Stay was stabbed to death in September 2022.

A revered battle rapper, Pat Stay always had his finger on the pulse of Hip Hop culture. In August 2022, he called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived as part of the Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album.

Prior to his death, Stay posted an IG photo of Game, shirtless and in his bed, scrolling through his phone. The text at the top read: “Dear Slim I Wrote You But You Still Ain’t Callin,” a nod to Em’s 2000 song “Stan” about an obsessed fan. In the caption, Stay condemned “The Black Slim Shady” and suggested he was disappointed in his actions.

“I gotta say, as a fan @losangelesconfidential its been hard to watch you desperately begging for @eminem attention trying to battle him,” he wrote previously. “Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole ‘he only blew up because he’s white’ type sh*t it comes off more hater-ish than competitive.”

Some of Pat Stay’s last Instagram Stories feature his diss track aimed at The Game. A remix of Eminem’s 2000 hit “Stan,” the video finds Method Man saying, “Pat Stay is a bad muthafucaka.” He then proceeds to go in on the Compton-bred rapper.

A mural was created recently in Stay’s honor: