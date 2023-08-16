Summary Explore the crossover between Bunny Battle Nemesis and Tony and Clyde.

Dimension-crossing adventure and time-traveling quest.

A new level of excitement to both games in “Björka Madness”

The new update, called Björka Madness, showcases the boundless creativity of DCF Studios as we push the limits to create captivating stories and unforgettable experiences for indie game enthusiasts. Slicing and dicing thugs with a massive axe is not only super fun but also firmly rooted within the chronology of the DCF Universe, making it an essential addition to our cannon.

Let’s delve into the captivating world of the DCF Universe together. As a passionate member of our team, I am driven by the pursuit of crafting exceptional game experiences and narrating intriguing stories. This passion has culminated in the vast DCF Universe, where you can immerse yourself in intense combat in Cruz Brothers, engage in gunfights in Tony and Clyde, and now face hordes of enemies in the recently released Bunny Battle Nemesis Demo – a prelude to our upcoming title.

Each of these titles is seamlessly woven into the fabric of the DCF Universe, inviting you to uncover the myriad cross-content references and hidden Easter eggs scattered throughout. However, in this update, we bring the connection to the forefront – General Björka, a lead character from Bunny Battle Nemesis, makes a bold entry into Tony and Clyde.

Without divulging too much, the update takes us on an epic adventure, with General Björka crossing dimensions and traveling through time to face a new challenge – Her thirst for revenge against those who disturbed her beloved home in Bunny Battle Nemesis, drives the thrilling embedded narrative, intersecting with the events of Tony and Clyde’s encounters with the Vedetta’s Mob Family.

This time-traveling, dimension-crossing escapade not only offers an abundance of fun but also aligns perfectly with the chronological sequence of our Xbox title releases, enriching your engagement with the captivating extra content of the DCF Universe.

Are you ready to embark on this unique journey? Hunt down humans with a formidable Bunny General wielding an axe in Tony and Clyde Bjorka Madness – an experience that redefines the game!