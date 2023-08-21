Memphis, TN –

Blac Youngsta‘s brother reportedly died in a shooting last week and now he’s vowing to avenge his murder.

According to RDC News, his brother Tomanuel Benson was shot near a Valero B.P. gas station in South Memphis on Friday morning (August 18) at around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses close to South Side Park reportedly heard several loud gunshots coming from a passing vehicle, with one of the bullets striking a young man who police later revealed to be Blac Youngsta’s brother.

Tomanuel was quickly taken to Regional One Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Blac Youngsta spoke out for the first time following his death on Sunday (August 20), stating he would “make the world pay” for what happened and that he was “ready for whatever come with this shit.”

“I Love U My Baby Brother Rest Up,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God. Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody. 4LIFE.

“I’m Ready For Whatever Come With This Shit. It’s Ok. Don’t Feel Sorry For Me. I’m Not Gone Feel Sorry For Nobody. Only God Knows.”

He added: “Gone Make Sure They FeelMe. I Promise. Life Will Never Be The Same. But God Got Me. I’m The Strongest Man N The World.”

Blac Youngsta speaks out for the first time since losing his brother in Memphis 📸: Johnny Nunez/ GettyImages pic.twitter.com/8e2EGyi98g — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 20, 2023

Blac Youngsta has lost three brothers in just under seven years. In November 2016, the Memphis rapper took to social media to reveal his heartbreak about losing one of his brothers.

“MISS YOU SO MUCH LIL BROTHER,” he wrote at the time. “I SWEAR TO GOD WHEN YOU DIED I THOUGHT ABOUT KILLING MYSELF NO LIE.

“SOMETIMES I JUST WISH GOD WOULD HAVE TOOK ME AND NOT YOU LIL BROTHER I JUST WISH WE COULD TREAD PLACES MY LIFE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOU IN IT THIS SHIT JUST DONT FEEL RIGHT.”

He continued: I CHANGE MY LIFE AROUND LIL BROTHER I DONT ROBB OR SALE DOPE NO MORE. IM A IMPORTING PERSON NOW I DONT WORK FOR FOOD NO MORE LIL BROTHER.

“I WORK FOR MYSELF NOW AND I GOT OUR OTHER TWO BABY BROTHERS OUT THE STREETS AND GRANDMA AND MOMMY NOT STRUGGLING NO MORE.”

Then in 2019, Urban Islandz reported Blac Youngsta’s other brother, HeavyChampTD, was shot and killed in Miami.