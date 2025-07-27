A 69-year-old woman was left seriously injured after she was attacked by a black bear, Wisconsin officials say.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 12, to report the black bear attack near Comstock.

The woman was located and taken to a hospital, where her condition was unknown as of July 13, officials said.

Officers and wildlife officials discovered a black bear cub in a tree, indicating the attack likely involved the cub and its mom, according to a news release.

A report published in 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point found just over half of black bear attacks were “defensive,” with 85% of the bears involved being female. Of those females, 91% had a cub.

A search was unsuccessful for the female bear, according to officials, who said traps have been set. If the bear is captured, it will be euthanized.

Officials said the reason for the attack is unclear.

Comstock is in western Wisconsin, about an 85-mile drive northeast from Minneapolis.

This article by Mike Stunson was first published by The Kansas City STar on 14 July 2025. Lead Image: A bear (not the one pictured) attacked a woman in Photo by Michael Anfang via Unsplash.



