Heinz’s famous Black Garlic Mayo has made a comeback ahead of Halloween 2023, prompting people to rush to Aldi to grab a bottle of the ‘spooky’ sauce.

With Halloween right around the corner, preparations for the holiday are in full swing. As important as the scary decorations are the foodie treats you serve during the celebrations, and the much-talked-about Black Garlic Mayo is just the right addition to your Halloween-themed cuisines.

Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TikTok users grab Black Garlic Mayo from Aldi

Several TikTok users have taken to the platform to show off their bottles of the spooky Black Garlic Mayo sauce that they claim to have picked from Aldi stores in the US. But, we suggest you check with the local store before making a stop as the availability of the item may differ with every location.

Heinz introduced the seasonal item in 2022 and marketed it as a “spooktacular new creation”, which is so good that “even vampires can’t resist it”, reports Delish.

Made available in three limited-edition collectible designs, the Black Garlic Mayo was sold on the company’s official website in 2022. Some TikTok and Reddit users have noted that they spotted the sauce in Aldi stores this year.

According to multiple reports, a bottle of Heinz’s Black Garlic Mayo is believed to cost anywhere between $2.5 and $3.

Heinz’s vegan sauce returns for Halloween 2023

Yes, you read it right! The season collection is also vegan. It is beleived to be made using fermented black garlic packed with Unami flavor.

It is nothing but raw garlic that has been fermented for weeks under controlled high-temperature and humid conditions.

Black garlic apparently offers a number of health benefits, including antioxidants and blood sugar regulation.

The Black Garlic Mayo by Heinz is not only a great addition to your Halloween-themed decorations but also a healthy diet option for those who watch what they eat during the holiday season.

As Heinz hasn’t officially announced the return of its holiday collectible sauce in 2023, people have flooded TikTok comments with questions about its availability while reacting to its unique appearance and taste.

One user wrote: “I need this! it looks so cool. Best Halloween merch ever.”

“Don’t know how to feel about this, but I’ll sure use it for my Halloween decoration,” said another.

A third user wrote: “Black garlic is good! I’d definitely try this and brush my teeth right after. lol.”