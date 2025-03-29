Season 3 Release Date



Black Ops 6 Season 3 was initially scheduled for April 3. Treyarch confirmed that the season will now start earlier on April 2 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST.

The original launch date for Season 3 was March 20. However, Activision announced a delay. The developers said they needed extra time to refine the update. They stated that this season is important for the game and wanted to ensure everything is polished before release.

Also Read: Netflix April 2025 Arrivals: Here’s the complete list



New Maps in Season 3



Firing Range returns in Season 3. This multiplayer map first appeared in the original Black Ops game. It was remade in BO3 and BO4. The map is set in a Cuban military practice facility. Other new maps include:

Barrage (6v6, Medium-Sized) – This map is set in Vietnam in 1968. Players follow Hudson’s clues about a Summit Watch on the battlefront.

Live Events



Nomad (6v6/2v2, Small-Sized) – The map is set in Afghanistan in 1986. It features a ruined settlement with a missile carrier overlooking a valley.Haven (6v6) – A KGB safehouse setting available in the Season 3 Reloaded update.Signal (6v6) – A map based on the Numbers military station.

Also Read: Den of Thieves 2: Pantera: Here’s streaming release date and where to watch in US



Game Modes



Two game modes return in Season 3:

Sharpshooter – A free-for-all party mode where all players get the same Loadout, which changes every 45 seconds.

Demolition – A mode where one team attacks and the other defends two bomb sites. Attackers must destroy both sites to win. Respawns remain active.

Weapons in Season 3



Some of the Modern Warfare 2019 weapons that return are Kilo 141 Assault Rifle, CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle and HDR Sniper Rifle.

FAQs

When will Black Ops 6 Season 3 start?

Black Ops 6 Season 3 will start on April 2 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST instead of the initially planned April 3 release.

What are the major changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3?

Season 3 includes new maps, returning game modes, additional weapons, fresh perks, and more customization options through the Blueprint Swap and Camo Hub.

